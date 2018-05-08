Republican senator apologizes for comments about John McCain

Meghan McCain rebuked Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch on Tuesday following comments the senator made about her father, Sen. John McCain, who is recovering from cancer treatment in his home state of Arizona.

"I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second - especially Orrin Hatch," Meghan McCain said on ABC's "The View."

On Monday, Hatch said he thought it was "ridiculous" that his fellow Senate Republican reportedly does not want President Donald Trump to attend his eventual funeral.

"I think that's ridiculous," Hatch told CNN when asked about John McCain's desire to keep Trump away. "He's the President of the United States. He's a very good man. But it's up to John. I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral."

Asked if he would encourage John McCain to change his mind and ask the President to speak at his funeral, Hatch, who has been a strong supporter of Trump, said, "I would."

"Take many seats right now," Meghan McCain said in response to Hatch.

McCain, who traveled home to visit her father in Arizona this past weekend, said he "is doing really good, making jokes, talking, standing, doing a great recovery."

"We're all doing good and hanging in," the eldest McCain daughter said, asking the public to be sensitive to her family's situation.

"It's a process, as anyone knows if you know anyone who has cancer," she said, "so please be kind and respectful of the fact that there's a family here."