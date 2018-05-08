Man survives being hit by 2 vehicles after getting off bus; residents concerned with safety

Breathtaking video was released on Friday night of when a man was hit by two vehicles near the Country Club Plaza.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened between two bus stops in the area of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Woodland Avenue on Thursday at 8:45 a.m.

The man attempted to cross the street after getting off the bus but failed to see oncoming traffic from both directions.

A city bus camera facing the street showed the man cross into approaching traffic.

You see him pick up his pace at the top left corner of the video, then he's struck by a van and falls to the ground.

A second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction then hits him as well.

Another camera angle shows passengers jump out of their seats. Others, including the bus driver, appeared to be in shock.

Onlookers rushed to stop traffic and provide aid. The drivers of the two vehicles did pull over.

Neighbors say something needs to change

"It's horrible," said Rutha Fult, who lives near the bus stop. "Sometimes it's not even safe to sit on the bus stop because people have been known to come off the street and enter the bus stop section."

Neighbors at a nearby apartment complex are asking the city to provide some type of caution light or crosswalk in between the two bus stops.

"I don't want to walk right out there, directly into traffic but there's really no choice," said Evan Kemmer. "You just gotta get a break in the cars and just kinda push out there. Otherwise you're standing at the corner and you could miss your bus."

Neither councilman Jermaine Reed or Quinton Lucas were available for comment on the issue, but officials with Public Works say the street doesn't meet federal warrants for a cross walk.

"It is important to note that marked crosswalks at an uncontrolled location are carefully selected and designed to ensure that they add to, and do not reduce the safety of pedestrians," the department said on its Website.

The man who was hit suffered a fracture to his arm and leg, but he's expected to be OK.