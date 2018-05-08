That's not Trayvon Martin's dad in 'This Is America'

The new Childish Gambino video, "This Is America, is filled with powerful imagery, but Trayvon Martin's father is not a part of that.

The internet started buzzing after the music video's release that the man playing guitar at the beginning was Tracy Martin, father of the teen slain by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, in 2012.

But in reality it's Calvin C. Winbush II, a Los Angeles-based actor and musician who goes by "Calvin the Second" professionally.

Winbush shared the news about being part of the video on his Instagram account.

"Cats out of the bag," the caption reads. "Catch me in @childishgambino's music video for his song "This Is America" (it's a bit graphic, so don't necessarily let your kids see it though.)"

The video, by Donald Glover's rap alter ego Childish Gambino, quickly went viral with its themes of gun violence, race and the media.

'This Is America': The Childish Gambino video explained

Winbush told Revolt TV he was surprised to learn some people were mistaking him for Trayvon Martin's father.

He said he didn't see the resemblance and actually hoped the elder Martin doesn't watch the video because of the gun violence displayed throughout.

"I don't even know if Trayvon Martin's dad can even watch stuff like that. I hope he doesn't see it," Winbush said. "He doesn't need that kind of trauma."