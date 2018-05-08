Baby severely injured by pit bull bite

A child suffered severe injuries from a pit bull attack Monday in Logan Heights.

The child was bitten on Irving Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the child to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated for head lacerations and a possible puncture to the eye.

20-month-old "Ookie" the pit bull was impounded by Animal Control officers. The dog was relinquished for euthanasia by its owner.

According to the infant's adult sister, the 2-month-old has a cracked cranium and possibly a punctured eye socket.

Witnesses say group was in the backyard when the dog licked then bit the infant's face. The owner of the dog reportedly had to pry the dog's jaw off the baby.