Clear

A sneak peek at 'Arrested Development' season 5

The Bluths are getting a "new new beginning."Netflix has released a trailer for season five of "Arrested Devel...

Posted: May. 8, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 3:30 PM

The Bluths are getting a "new new beginning."

Netflix has released a trailer for season five of "Arrested Development," and one of America's favorite dysfunctional families looks to be back with a vengeance.

There's Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, looking harried as usual, and David Cross is back as Tobias F-nke, yet again in Blue Man Group-style makeup.

And Portia de Rossi's Lindsay Bluth F-nke is running for office.

Jeffrey Tambor, who parted with his Amazon series "Transparent" amid allegations of sexual harassment, is returning to "Arrested Development" in his role as patriarch George Bluth Sr.

"Arrested Development" became a cult classic after running on Fox from 2003 to 2006.

Netflix thrilled fans when it brought the show back for a fourth season in 2013.

The fifth season starts May 29 on Netflix.

Cult series returns May 29 to Netflix

Jeffrey Tambor is also back as Bluth family patriarch

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
A warm and sunny Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It