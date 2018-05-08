Allegiant flight makes emergency landing

n Allegiant Airlines flight headed from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach made an emergency landing in Asheville.

Scroll for more content...

Passengers were told the emergency landing was because of a noxious smell in the cabin.

In a statement, Allegiant said the flight was diverted to Asheville out of an abundance of caution to check an electrical odor.

This comes after a 60 Minutes report last month questioned Allegiant's mechanical issues.

Allegiant Airlines sent News 13 the following statement:

"Flight 1878 diverted to Asheville out of an abundance of caution to check out an electrical odor. Another aircraft was dispatched to Asheville to carry the passengers on to Myrtle Beach... Do not have information as to the cause of the odor at this time.

News 13's investigative team found that in two years, the airline had three mechanical incidents here in Asheville."

The flight eventually made it to Myrtle Beach Sunday night.