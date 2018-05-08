Clear

Allegiant flight makes emergency landing

n Allegiant Airlines flight headed from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach made an emergency landing in Asheville.Pa...

Posted: May. 8, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 3:30 PM

n Allegiant Airlines flight headed from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach made an emergency landing in Asheville.

Scroll for more content...

Passengers were told the emergency landing was because of a noxious smell in the cabin.

In a statement, Allegiant said the flight was diverted to Asheville out of an abundance of caution to check an electrical odor.

This comes after a 60 Minutes report last month questioned Allegiant's mechanical issues.

Allegiant Airlines sent News 13 the following statement:

"Flight 1878 diverted to Asheville out of an abundance of caution to check out an electrical odor. Another aircraft was dispatched to Asheville to carry the passengers on to Myrtle Beach... Do not have information as to the cause of the odor at this time.

News 13's investigative team found that in two years, the airline had three mechanical incidents here in Asheville."

The flight eventually made it to Myrtle Beach Sunday night.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
A warm and sunny Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It