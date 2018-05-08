5 earthquakes rumble California

A series of five temblors struck California in about 18 hours, three of them near the small town of Cabazon, according to the US Geological Survey.

Just before 5 a.m. (8 a.m. ET) Tuesday, two small earthquakes struck within minutes of each other, roughly 7 miles north of the Southern California city of 4,000. Cabazon is about 45 miles east of the Los Angeles suburb, Riverside.

The first quake was a 4.5 magnitude, while the second was a 3.2, the USGS reported.

A third temblor, a 2.5 magnitude, hit a couple of miles south of the epicenter of the first two quakes around 10 a.m (1 p.m. ET), the agency said.

Residents in San Diego, 95 miles south of the 4.5 magnitude quake, felt the "initial jolt," according to CNN affiliate KNBC.

About 12 hours earlier, two more temblors hit opposite ends of the Golden State.

The first, occurring around 5:39 p.m. (8:39 p.m. ET) Monday, hit a few miles east of Ocotillo Wells, which lies 50 miles north of the Mexico border. It registered as a 2.5 magnitude.

Roughly an hour before the Ocotillo Wells temblor, a 4.5 magnitude quake hit in the Pacific Ocean, 56 miles west of the Northern California town of Ferndale. The city of 1,400 is known for its Victorian homes and storefronts and is considered the gateway to California's Lost Coast.

All five temblors struck at a depth of 7 to 10 miles, which seismologists consider shallow. Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 are relatively frequent (30,000 a year) and can cause minor damage.