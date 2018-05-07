USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego

The USS Theodore Roosevelt returned to its San Diego homeport Monday morning following a lengthy deployment to the Middle East and Asia.

The aircraft carrier/flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 left San Diego on October 6 for a mission that included stops in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Singapore, the Philippines, Hawaii and Guam.

The carrier arrived at Naval Station North Island just after noon; the USS Bunker Hill arrived Monday morning.

Strike Group commander Rear Adm. Steve Koehler issued a statement:

"Over the past seven months, the 6,000 Sailors and Marines of the TR Carrier Strike Group have performed superbly in every mission and in every task that was asked of them. This team has embraced a culture of excellence that comes directly from their routine professional approach to everything they do. They continue to exceed expectations and set a phenomenal standard for all to emulate. I could not be more proud of them or more honored to serve with them, and it's great to be home with the family and friends that enabled them to serve so well."

Navy officials said hundreds of sailors and Marines contributed more than 1,200 hours during 19 community service projects in the countries the strike group visited.

Additionally, officials said about 70 aircraft from the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 flew 8,319 hours and 1,164 combat sorties and performed counterterrorism operations in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.