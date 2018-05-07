Stephen Houk set to be arraigned in downtown Los Angeles

Stephen Houk, the man accused of kidnapping his two young children and fleeing from police in a motorhome last week, is expected to be arraigned in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Houk was charged with two counts each of kidnapping, child abuse, injuring a spouse and child detention, and one count each of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, fugitive from justice and transient's violation of registration, a misdemeanor.

Houk is accused of pointing a loaded firearm at his spouse on May 1 after they got into a fight in the family's RV parked in Malibu. He is then accused of fleeing and leading law enforcement on a chase through Bakersfield and abandoning his RV in an orchard near Shafter. He was then arrested in Barstow.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $1 million. The case is still under investigation.