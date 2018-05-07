Clear

George Zimmerman charged with stalking private investigator

George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watchdog acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, has been charged with ...

Posted: May. 7, 2018 6:47 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 12:05 AM

George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watchdog acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, has been charged with stalking a private investigator.

Scroll for more content...

According to investigators from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Zimmerman threatened and harassed Dennis Warren, a private investigator, in December 2017.

The findings were handed over to prosecutors in March and they have decided to move forward prosecution.

According to WFTV, Zimmerman

Zimmerman was served on May 3.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30 at 9 a.m. for an arraignment.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It