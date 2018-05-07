Clear

'Extremely dangerous' suspect wanted in connection with Robertson County stabbing

May. 7, 2018
May. 8, 2018

Police are looking for an "extremely dangerous" suspect accused in a stabbing in Robertson County.

The stabbing happened at a home on Logan Road in Greenbrier on Sunday.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Nashville and remains in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jeffery Daniel Stewart, of Nashville.

Stewart is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Stewart was last seen driving a pale green 2005 Ford Focus station wagon with Tennessee license plate V52-67L.

Anyone who sees Stewart is advised not to approach him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Robertson County Central Dispatch at 615-384- 4911 or the Robertson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 615-382-6600.

