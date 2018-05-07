Chase In Spiro Results In Discovery of Drugs, Two Arrests

A chase of an Arkansas couple by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the LeFlore County sheriff's deputies resulted in the couple's arrest Monday morning on several charges, including drug possession.

Spiro and Panama Oklahoma Highway Patrol units initiated a chase of a white Mercedes near a community on Highway 59 for reckless driving about 7:30 a.m., and the LeFlore County Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit, according to Rob Seale, sheriff of LeFlore County. The chase lasted 25 minutes and ended in a field west of Spiro on Oklahoma 271 after spike strips were used to disable the vehicle. Speeds reached up to 130 mph, Seale said.

During a subsequent search of the car, deputies and patrol officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Seale said. They also found a fake pistol.

Deputies initially arrested Christopher Aaron Denim, the driver, and Ashley Johnson, both of the Hot Springs, Arkansas, area. The pair was arrested initially on charges of evading arrest and reckless driving, Seale said. With the discovery of the drugs, they were also booked on charges of possession of marijuana, controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. The were taken to the LeFlore County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.