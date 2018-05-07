Medications collected during National Drug Take Back go up in smoke

The last of the nearly 4,500 pounds of drugs collected during the National Drug Take Back in Mississippi are being incinerated this week.

Scroll for more content...

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to gathered Monday to destroy the unwanted prescription drugs. State and local agencies collected the medications, including narcotics like amphetamines and oxycodone.

Ed Henning, with the DEA, said the operation is a critical part of the drug takeback because it ensures opioids and other prescription drugs are properly destroyed.

"For many people, it's a relief that they have a way to dispose of them that's safe," Henning said. "As you can see here, they're being destroyed in a way that they're not going into a trash can. They're not going somewhere where someone can search through your trash trying to find drugs. They're not going into the water supply from being flushed down the toilet."

The next National Drug Take Back is in October.