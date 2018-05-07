Health officials investigating measles exposure in Pottawatomie County

Oklahoma health officials are investigating possible exposures to a person with measles in Pottawatomie County.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Pottawatomie County Health Department and Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services are involved in the investigations. Officials confirmed Monday that measles was identified in a person from another state who had visited the Shawnee area in April.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease. The virus many remain airborne up to two hours in a room after the person with measles has left an indoor area, health officials said.

Based on collected information, officials said those who visited the following locations may have been exposed to the measles virus at the locations and times below:

• FireLake Discount Foods (1570 Gordon Cooper Drive) in Shawnee, Oklahoma from 7:00pm-9:30 pm on Friday, April 27th. Any persons that worked or visited this grocery store during this date and time are considered exposed.

• Nail Spa (4409 N Kickapoo Avenue, Ste. 103) in Shawnee, Oklahoma from 4:00 pm-7:30 pm on Saturday, April 28th. Any persons that attended or visited the nail salon during this date and time are considered exposed.

The OSDH is collaborating with officials of these organizations to identify persons that may have visited the above mentioned locations to inform them of their exposure and provide recommendations. Persons are protected if they are immunized with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine after the first birthday, or if they were born during or before 1957, officials said.

Those who think they may have been at risk of exposure should review their immunization records and contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 405-273-2157 or the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call at 800-234-5963 (24/7/365 availability).

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services provides care for all Native Americans. Tribal members may call 405-273-5236 and ask for Public Health.