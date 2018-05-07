Pistons fire head coach Stan Van Gundy

The Detroit Pistons announced that Stan Van Gundy will not return as the team's President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach.

Scroll for more content...

The team is searching for new leadership, including a new head of Basketball Operations and Head Coach immediately.

"We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level," said Pistons owner Tom Gores. "This was a very difficult decision and we did not come to it lightly. I am grateful to Stan for everything he's done for the Pistons and for the City of Detroit. He rebuilt the culture of our basketball team, re-instilled a winning attitude and work ethic, and took us to the playoffs two years ago. He went all-in from day one to positively impact this franchise and this community."

Gundy was named the president and head coach of the Pistons on May 14, 2014.