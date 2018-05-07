Clear

Las Vegas kindergarten teacher takes class outside the classroom

Posted: May. 7, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 12:10 AM

For Teacher Appreciation Week, 13 Action News is highlighting some of the teachers in the valley who go above and beyond for their kids. One kindergarten teacher is taking her class out of the classroom.

"It's a classroom without walls," says Ms. Lisa of Discovery Charter School. "We're building fine motor skills, we're building core strength, and gross motor skills. All that translates into academics in the classroom."

Ms. Lisa teaches kindergarten at Discovery Charter School, and once a week, she holds what she calls "Forest Friday."

It's a chance for her five and six year olds to get out into nature, and learn things they may not be able to in a traditional classroom.

"I love that my kid gets to get outside, get some physical activity, and learn about nature," says one parent, Angela Blagg.

Studies show a new environment can add excitement to discussions, and may improve student concentration. That's why Ms. Lisa says she brings her kids outside. She says it's a chance for them to recover from mental fatigue.

"I feel this place is really healing," says Ms. Lisa.

