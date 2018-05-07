Nigerian army frees 1,000 Boko Haram captives

The Nigerian army said Monday it had rescued more than 1,000 Boko Haram captives in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria.

The hostages consisted mainly of women and children, as well as some young men who had been forced to become Boko Haram fighters, military spokeman Texas Chukwu said in a statement.

This follows the release of over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Dapchi, a town in Nigeria's Yobe State in March.

The operation, which was conducted in conjunction with Cameroonian and Nigerian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of the Bama Local Government Area.

Boko Haram terror group militants mainly inhabit areas in the northern states of Nigeria, specifically Yobe, Kano, Bauchi, Borno and Kaduna.

"Those rescued are receiving treatment at a military facility," the statement said.

Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013 according to a new report. The group sparked global outrage after its militants seized 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok town in Borno state in 2014.

Some of those girls were freed last year following negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram. CNN could not immediately confirm if the remaining Chibok girls were among those freed in the latest operation.

Last month, the Nigerian government said a disagreement between members of the terror group had caused a breakdown in negotiation talks for the release of the remaining schoolgirls.