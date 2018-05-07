Move over glamping: when it comes to experiencing the great outdoors, bubble hotels are the next big thing.

Unlike tents and cabins, these transparent bubbles offer unobstructed views of the night sky and surrounding landscape (because let's face it: a roof and walls just get in the way).

From desert domes to cozy countryside cocoons, we've handpicked 10 of the world's best bubble hotels where you can stay:

1. Campera Hotel Burbuja (Mexico)

Though it's nestled at the heart of Mexican wine country -- the lush Valle de Guadaloupe -- Campera isn't your typical wine country getaway.

Instead of traditional guest rooms, this eco-friendly hotel consists of 10 climate-controlled bubbles, which feature full-sized beds and sleek bathrooms.

But what you're really here for, of course, are the views: hidden deep amid the vines, you get an unforgettable view of the stars at night and breathtaking vineyard vistas in the morning.

Campera Hotel Burbuja tents from $180 per night.

2. Bubbletent Australia (Australia)

It doesn't get much more scenic than this Aussie retreat, perched on a hilltop overlooking the Capertee Valley -- the world's second-largest canyon -- 125 miles northwest of Sydney.

Its three transparent, air-locked dome tents, named after the constellations of Leo, Cancer and Virgo, are impressively luxurious: think wood-fired hot tubs, comfy day beds and even iPads loaded with sunset- and stargazing-appropriate playlists.

There's even a kitchenette, stocked thoughtfully with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows to roast on sticks over the outdoor fire pit at sunset.

Bubbletent Australia from $250 per night.

3. Finn Lough Bubble Domes (Northern Ireland)

Hidden deep within the woods in Northern Ireland, these bubble domes make you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere.

Thankfully, however, you're not: the domes are part of the wider Finn Lough Resort, which boasts a spa, a seasonal restaurant and majestic, Nordic-style chalets overlooking Lough Erne.

Though not quite as plush as the chalets, each of the seven domes offer the luxuries of a hotel suite, such as a four-poster bed, hotel robe and slippers, and even a Nespresso coffee machine (which you'll need after spending an entire evening gawking at the stars).

Rates for Finn Lough Bubble Domes from $320 per night.

4. Aire de Bardenas (Spain)

Aire de Bardenas is worth visiting for its show-stopping backdrop alone: It sits in southeast Navarre on the edge of Bardenas Reales Natural Park, flanked by surreal sandstone outcrops on one side and rolling wheat fields on the other.

In contrast, its bubbles are sleek and subdued, featuring minimalist white decor that rightfully lets the dramatic landscape steal the show.

If bubbles aren't your style, no worries: The hotel also offers ultra-luxe prefab pods, some with outdoor hot tubs.

Bubbles at Aire de Bardenas from $325 per night.

5. Attrap'R-ves (France)

Luxury meets the great outdoors at Attrap'R-ves, a bubble hotel tucked away in a Proven-al pine forest in the countryside of Marseille.

Its five dreamy bubbles, created by French designer Pierre Stephane Dumas, are individually furnished according to different themes and boast comfy (and refreshingly large) king-sized beds.

And though each bubble feels completely secluded, they're just a short stroll away from the hotel's main building, where you'll find an outdoor Jacuzzi and a lodge-style restaurant (though you can have dinner served in-bubble, too).

Bubbles from $133 per night at Attrap'R-ves.

6. Ridgeback Lodge Dream Domes (Canada)

With gas fireplaces and log cabin-inspired decor, these bubbles might just be the coziest around.

They also happen to be some of the most far-flung and remote, immersed deep within a private 185-acre forest on the Kingston Peninsula in New Brunswick.

As if the solitude and rustic vibes weren't enough reason to visit, each bubble also boasts its own outdoor, wood-fired Japanese hut tub -- perfect for late-night soaks (and Instagram envy-inducing pictures).

Ridgeback Lodge Dream Domes from $120 per night.

7. Buubble: The 5 Million Star Hotel (Iceland)

Why trek out into the wilderness to see the Northern Lights when you can watch them from the comfort and warmth of your own bed?

Buubble's five very warm, cozy bubbles are immersed deep in a dense woodland just two hours from Reykjavik and offer prime Northern Lights viewing.

Added bonus: for around $150 extra, the hotel also offers convenient transfers from Reykjavik and a scenic tour throughout southern Iceland before being dropped off at your bubble for the night.

Buubble accommodations from $327 per night.

8. Sun City Camp (Jordan)

Inspired by the blockbuster film "The Martian," Sun City Camp's 20 futuristic domes are planted amidst the arid, otherworldly landscape of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

Clocking in at almost 500 square feet, each air-conditioned dome sleeps up to four people -- rare for bubble-style accommodations, which are generally built for two -- and boasts a private, furnished sundeck for sunbathing (or stargazing).

Domes and views aside, the camp itself is worth visiting for its plentiful diversions, from camel riding adventures to nightly campfires. Just ask Elon Musk.

Bubbles from $320 per night at Sun City Camp.

9. Bubble Lodge (Mauritius)

Mauritius is better known for its beachfront resorts, but the Bubble Lodge is certainly the most original way of experiencing this beautiful tropical island.

Perched at the edge of a crater lake on the Bois Cheri tea plantation, these transparent, foliage-flanked bio-domes are about as close to nature as you can get.

They're also luxurious and refreshingly spacious, outfitted with a lounge area, dining area, separate bedroom and a blissful (and impressively high-tech) outdoor shower.

Bubble Lodge accommodation from $372 per night.

10. Aurora Bubbles, Nellim Wilderness Hotels (Finland)

Nellim's three Aurora Bubbles deliver exactly what they promise: prime views of the Aurora Borealis (visible for an impressive 200 nights a year on average in Northern Finland).

Though they're simpler than other domes -- constructed out of wood and Perspex -- they're exceptionally comfortable and equipped with lots of cushions and thick blankets to keep you toasty through the night.

Each dome also overlooks the frozen Lake Inari, where you can go snowmobiling before or after your stay.

Aurora Bubbles from $310 per night.