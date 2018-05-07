Clear

Suspected Burglar Barricades Himself Inside Glassell Park Motor Home

A suspected burglar who authorities believe was armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a motor home in the Glas...

Posted: May. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 12:10 AM

A suspected burglar who authorities believe was armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a motor home in the Glassell Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The incident began just before 7:30 a.m. when the burglary victim saw someone inside their home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The alleged burglar fled into a motor home near the intersection of Eagle Rock Boulevard and West Avenue 42 and barricaded himself inside. He may be armed with a knife, police said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a shirtless man leaning out of a window of the motor home, but he did not exit the vehicle.

It was unclear what items were taken during the burglary.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It