Suspected Burglar Barricades Himself Inside Glassell Park Motor Home

A suspected burglar who authorities believe was armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a motor home in the Glassell Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident began just before 7:30 a.m. when the burglary victim saw someone inside their home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The alleged burglar fled into a motor home near the intersection of Eagle Rock Boulevard and West Avenue 42 and barricaded himself inside. He may be armed with a knife, police said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a shirtless man leaning out of a window of the motor home, but he did not exit the vehicle.

It was unclear what items were taken during the burglary.