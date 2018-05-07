Court date pushed back for accused Waffle House gunman

Suspected Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking will now wait three more weeks before appearing in court.

Reinking was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but the judge decided to push back the court date because they are still waiting for his mental evaluation to be completed.

Reinking is accused of killing four people and injuring several others in the shooting. He is charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

Reinking is being held in jail without bond, meaning he can't pay his way out.