Clear

Court date pushed back for accused Waffle House gunman

Suspected Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking will now wait three more weeks before appearing in court.Reinkin...

Posted: May. 7, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 6:39 PM

Suspected Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking will now wait three more weeks before appearing in court.

Scroll for more content...

Reinking was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but the judge decided to push back the court date because they are still waiting for his mental evaluation to be completed.

Reinking is accused of killing four people and injuring several others in the shooting. He is charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

Reinking is being held in jail without bond, meaning he can't pay his way out.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It