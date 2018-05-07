Fire chief hurt, wife killed after van rear-ends motorcycles

A fire chief was hurt and his wife killed after authorities say a mini van rear-ended two motorcycles.

Scroll for more content...

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Broadway and US-131 in Three Rivers.

Investigators said 66-year-old Patricia Frye was killed when a minivan blew through a stop sign and rear-ended the motorcycle. Her husband, 55-year-old Mike Frye, who is also the fire chief of Fabius Township Fire Department, was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

He was last listed in critical condition.

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite said both motorcycles were stopped at the light going northbound on US-131 when the driver of the minivan, who is over the age of 70, read-ended them.

Fabius Township Fire Department responded to the scene, but had to be relieved. Both Constantine and Three Rivers Fire Departments were called in for assistance.