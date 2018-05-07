Suspected Waffle House gunman scheduled to appear in court

The man accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch is scheduled to go before a judge Monday morning.

Travis Reinking is charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

The District Attorney's Office won't say much about the plan for the hearing.

Attorneys from both sides could set dates for a future hearing, possibly for Reinking's preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing would reveal a lot of details about the case that investigators have kept quiet.

It's not clear if Reinking will be in the courthouse Monday morning.

Suspects can waive their right to appear in court, which is not uncommon, especially in high-profile cases like this.

Reinking is being held in jail without bond, meaning he can't pay his way out.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Stay with News4 for the latest developments from the courthouse.