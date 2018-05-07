Lawmakers have until midnight on Wednesday to finish this session's work

There is less than a week left in the regular legislative session.

The Connecticut General Assembly has until midnight on Wednesday to finish its work.

The biggest issue lawmakers have yet to agree on is the budget. There is still no complete plan in place to fix a deficit.

However, both Republicans and Democrats agreed upon tapping into the state's rainy day fund to help.

Both sides have ideas on how to fill that $380 million hole.

The Republican plan to wipe out the deficit restores cuts to the Medicare Savings Program as well as municipal aide. It also does not include a tax increase.

Their plan relies heavily on the rainy day fund and on borrowing a billion dollars a day.

Democrats, on the other hand, also want to dip into the fund; however, their plan is far less reliant on borrowing.

Their plan is much less about across-the-board cuts, though Republicans argue the Democrats' plan would require tax increases.

Other items on lawmakers' to-do lists include expanding gambling in the state and stronger protections against sexual harassment.

There is also a bill requiring two state agencies to request proposals for a possible $500 million casino in Bridgeport. It passed the House of Representatives, but is setting up a high stakes showdown among lawmakers in the state Senate.

A battle is happening between lawmakers in New Haven and Bridgeport against those in southeastern Connecticut who said it puts Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort casinos at risk.

Another bill on the table is the legalization of marijuana in Connecticut.

A rally was held over the weekend to urge lawmakers to vote in favor before the end of the session.

Organizers said a Sacred Heart University poll showed 71 percent of people in Connecticut supported the legalization of marijuana to help resolve the state's budget problem.

Another bill up for consideration involves pooling electoral college votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The General Assembly voted to join a group of states in doing that.

Connecticut would be the 12th state to join the pact.