Cumberland County man wanted for attempted homicide, robbery

Police are searching for an Enola man who is wanted on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery charges.

Travis Stambaugh, 32, is wanted after allegedly being involved in a shooting incident in Lewistown on April 10 around 5:00 p.m.

In that incident, one man was shot in the head.

Stambaugh is from the Enola and Camp Hill area, and is believed to be driving a 2003 gray Ford Focus with a white front bumper with PA Registration KGM-3263.

He is believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Stambaugh stands approximately 5'9? tall and weights 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in the 1400 block of 3rd street in Enola, but is also known to frequent Harrisburg City.

WHAT YOU CAN DO: If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.