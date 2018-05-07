NOPD investigating multiple shootings over the weekend in New Orleans

There were multiple shootings over the weekend in Orleans Parish. At least 5 people were injured and 1 person was killed.

On Sunday there were two shootings in New Orleans East.

A man was shot in his leg in the 6900 block of Bunker Hill Road around 10 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

A few blocks away near Michoud, a man was shot in the head around 7 p.m. on the 4900 block of Bergerac Street.

He died at the scene.

There was a triple shooting in the French Quarter around 2 A.M. Those three people sustained gunshot wounds.

No word on the motive or their conditions.

On Saturday a man was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood. It happened in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street just before 6 p.m.

No word on his condition.

if you know anything about the cases we've mentioned you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.