Trump suggests legal action coming against Mueller's team

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that "angry Democrats" on special counsel Robert Mueller's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interest."

"The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice...and just wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!" Trump said.

Trump did not provide proof of the alleged conflicts. Although CNN has reported that several members of Mueller's team have donated to Democrats, Russia's meddling in the 2016 election also has been the subject of several Republican-led congressional inquiries. Mueller is a Republican who was appointed by President George W. Bush, and the man who appointed him as special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was appointed by Trump.

The President also weighed in on other recent developments in the Russia investigation. He denied that he's obstructed the probe, instead defending his actions and rhetoric as "fighting back" against "the Russia Witch Hunt."

"There is no O, it's called Fighting Back," the President tweeted, later suggesting that the investigation was being dragged out so it could damage Republicans in the midterm elections.

Trump also asked why FBI special agent Peter Strzok is still at the bureau. Strzok's text messages with Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who resigned last week, became fodder for conservatives who believed they revealed bias at the bureau.

Several leaked questions that Mueller is interested in asking Trump are related to possible obstruction of justice actions. Trump said last week that such questions amount to a "setup and trap" and that it would "seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened!"

Last month, Trump hinted to "Fox & Friends" that he might "at some point" step in and take action against the Justice Department, which is overseeing the special counsel investigation.