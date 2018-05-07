Man who died after falling into open tank at North Carolina chemical plant identified

The employee who died in a workplace accident Saturday morning at a chemical plant in North Carolina has been identified, according to WSOC.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Clint Miller, fell 10 feet into an open tank at about 4 a.m. during a loading operation while working at AkzoNobel in Salisbury.

"He mixed compounds. He mixed chemicals," said Clint's mother, Sandy Miller.

Emergency responders were called to the site and when they entered the tank, they found Miller dead.

Officials said operations at the plant have been suspended.

"He was only 43," Sandy Miller said. "I know they say the good die young. That might be right, but I don't want that to be right."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

"We are terribly saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family and the rest of the employees at our site in Salisbury," company officials said in a statement. "At this time, we are working with first responders to further investigate the incident. Our primary concern is providing support for the family and ensuring the continued well-being and safety of our other employees."

A plant spokesperson said the facility produces polymers used in personal care products.