Trump defends Haspel ahead of confirmation hearing

Trump defends Haspel ahead of confirmation hearing

Posted: May. 7, 2018 7:46 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 3:04 PM

President Donald Trump attempted to bolster support Monday for his embattled nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, ahead of her confirmation hearing later this week.

"My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror," Trump tweeted Monday morning, adding, "Win Gina!"

Haspel, who has been tapped to succeed current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is likely to face questions about her past involvement with the CIA's controversial interrogation program.

Sources told CNN over the weekend that Haspel recently offered to withdraw her nomination after some White House officials raised concerns with her about her ability to get confirmed.

