Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election

Scroll for more content...

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday again criticized the role of women in electing President Donald Trump, suggesting that his victory showed a lack of women's empowerment.

"In light of this last election, I'm concerned about us, as women, and what we think about ourselves and about each other," Obama said at the United State of Women summit in Los Angeles. "What is going on in our heads where we let that happen. So I do wonder what are young girls dreaming about, if we're still there?"

Obama continued, "When the most qualified person running was a woman and look what we did instead, I mean, that says something about where we are, if we as women are still suspicious of one another, if we still have this crazy, crazy bar that we don't have for men ... if we're not comfortable with the notion that a woman could be our president, compared to what?"

Obama said she believes girls are still being "taught to be perfect" and are held to a higher standard than men.

"I wish that girls could fail as bad as men do and be okay, because let me tell you, watching men fail up, it is frustrating to see a lot of men blow it and win," Obama said.

It's not the first time that the former first lady has leveled criticism against female Trump supporters. At a conference in September 2017, Obama said "any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice." The 2016 exit poll showed 52% percent of white women, 4% of black women, and 25% of Latina women voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Speaking on Saturday, Obama dismissed the idea of making her own bid for president in 2020.

"That's not the answer either," she said. "When I hear people say 'you run,' it's part of the problem. We still didn't get 'Yes, we can' right. It's not, 'Yes, you can,' it's 'Yes, we can.' And until we get that right, it doesn't matter who runs."

"Looking for the next person to run ... that's been our distraction," Obama continued, saying it would take a collective effort to address the audience's concerns about the country.