The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot and killed by an officer in Red Arrow Park says more needs to be done after video of an arrest near 51st and Capitol went viral this week.

Family and friends of Dontre Hamilton celebrated his life Saturday at Red Arrow Park, the place where Hamilton was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer four years ago.

They call it Dontre Day, an annual community event to make sure what happened is never forgotten. This year, it comes as a violent arrest shared widely on social media is under investigation by MPD.

Hamilton's death sparked changes within the Milwaukee Police Department but some say progress is still needed when it comes to the MPD dealing with those having mental health issues.

The former Milwaukee officer who shot Hamilton, Christopher Manney, was fired from the force. Hamilton suffered from schizophrenia.

Hamilton's family has been following the case of Demetrius Lowe who got into a fight with police Wednesday near 51st and Capitol. Lowe was a suspect in a domestic violence call; officers were told he was going through some sort of mental health episode.

Lowe became violent, and the altercation ended with police on top of Lowe, hitting and kicking him.

One officer is on administrative suspension for the altercation with Lowe, another three are on administrative duty until the investigation is complete. Nate Hamilton, Dontre's brother, says more needs to be done.

"What happened on 51st shouldn't have happened, I think they're working under the same attitude they were when Dontre was killed," Hamilton said. "At this point, they need to do a lot better with mental health. I think we still have so many steps to go forward and do."

Through it all, the Hamilton family says that they will continue to bring awareness to mental health issues in the community.

Friday they were joined by others in Southeastern Wisconsin whose family members were shot and killed by police.