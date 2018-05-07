Power still out in many parts of Genesee County

"I just heard a big pop noise and I thought oh no, not again," said Gerald Simpson

The noise Simpson heard coming from his backyard was this tree falling on a power line, knocking out electricity for everyone on the entire block.

"My TV was off and I knew what happened. I came back here and I looked and it was down again. and no power," said Simpson

Since there are a lot of trees behind Simpsons house, he says this wasn't the first time a tree left him without a TV. He says this time it happened during Friday's severe windstorm in Genesee County. He says days later here in his Flint neighborhood, nothing is back on.

"I had to spend the night at my girlfriends, come back to see if the power was back on and it wasn't," said Simpson

Debra Dodd with Consumers Energy says the problem Simpson has is pretty common right now.

"We had over 2000 down power lines, over 200 broken poles. The storm was extremely violent in terms of damage to our system," said Dodd

Dodd says they are working around the clock with extra Crews until everyone has their power restored in Genesee and Saginaw counties, some of the hardest hit areas of the storm.

"We are out, we have a lot of forestry throughout the company. We have a very robust plan to take out trees that can affect lines so we will be doing that in addition to what's going on with the storm," said Dodd

Simpson says he had to throw out almost all of the food out in his fridge.

"I just hope the power goes back on soon, I'm hungry," said Simpson