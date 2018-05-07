Clear

Four teenagers beat up, stabbed during City Heights robbery

Police are investigating after they say four teenagers were stabbed and robbed near a City Heights elementary school ...

Police are investigating after they say four teenagers were stabbed and robbed near a City Heights elementary school Saturday night.

Police say the four teens were in a skate park near Cherokee Point Elementary School on the 3900 block of Landis Street when they were approached by a group of men.

According to police, the man tried to start an argument, so then teens ran to a pedestrian bridge where another group of men was waiting for them.

Police say the approximately 15 men punched and kicked all four victims and stole their cell phones and wallets.

One of the victims was stabbed in the elbow and another was cut on the finger.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police say. The condition of the victims wasn't specified.

