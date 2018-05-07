CHP: 2 People Flee Scene of South L.A. Crash That Left Woman Dead

Two people fled the scene of a crash that left one woman dead in South Los Angeles, authorities said on Sunday.

A 2016 Mercedes collided into a 1997 Honda at Harvard Boulevard and 120th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 34-year-old Beverly Hills woman was driving the Honda northbound on Harvard Boulevard as she entered the intersection "when it was unsafe to do so," CHP said in a statement. That caused the Mercedes-carrying two unknown individuals-to hit the left side of the Honda and crash into a wooden telephone pole on 120th Street, the agency said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, suffered major internal trauma and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to CHP.

The agency said the driver and passenger of the Mercedes were seen getting out of their vehicle and leaving the scene in a newer model white BMW four-door sedan.

The BMW was last sighted traveling east on 120th street, the agency said.

CHP did not suspect alcohol and drugs to be factors in the crash.

Authorities provided no further details as the incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can call CHP's West Los Angeles area office at 310-642-3939.