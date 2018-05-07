Pop star Taylor Swift pays surprise visit to 8-year-old Valley burn victim

Singer Taylor Swift proved her heart is as big as her voice, when she paid a young Valley burn victim a surprise visit in the hospital Saturday.

Eight-year-old Isabella McCune suffered severe burns over more than half of her body after a fire erupted at a neighborhood party in March.

Isabella is a huge Taylor Swift fan.

In fact, she listens to Swift's music to get through the pain of daily bandage changes.

Isabella had hoped to go to Swift's concert next week in Glendale, but she can't leave the hospital.

This week, Isabella made a video to send to Swift.

In the video, she says "I wanted to go to your concert, but I can't because I'm in the hospital."

"I heard you were here," Isabella continued in the video. "I wanted to visit you, but maybe you can come and visit me."

Well, her wish came true!

Isabella couldn't believe it when Swift walked into her hospital room Saturday, greeting the young girl with big smiles and hugs.

Swift signed autographs, gave Isabella some "concert swag," and even wrote a message in Isabella's journal.

It read:

"Isabella! I hope you feel better soon and I'm so honored you've been listening to my music. You're so awesome and I can't wait to have you at a show!! Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor."

"She's one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now and she came and saw my little girl," said Isabella's father, J.D. McCune.