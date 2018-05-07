DLNR seeking information on people responsible for butchering a sea turtle

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) are looking for information about the person or persons responsible for butchering a 250-pound green sea turtle at Onekahakaha County Beach Park in South Hilo.

A DOCARE officer estimated the turtle's shell is at least 31.5 inches (80 centimeters) in size. Officers report the turtle's front two flippers were amputated and it appeared the suspect(s) was interrupted and left the scene without the turtle.

A couple went to the park around 11 a.m. Saturday and spotted the turtle floating belly-up in a cove behind some trees and called NOAA's turtle stranding team.

The team has recovered the turtle and it will be flown to Oahu for a post-mortem examination and can possibly provide additional evidence.

It's against both federal and state law to harass green sea turtles. They're also listed as a threatened species.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the DOCARE statewide hotline at 643-DLNR or call DOCARE Hilo office at 808-933-3460.