Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blunt: Trump following campaign promises 'more important' than misstatements

Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt said Sunday that President Donald Trump's efforts to enact the agenda he campaigned on ar...

Posted: May. 6, 2018 11:16 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 4:52 AM

Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt said Sunday that President Donald Trump's efforts to enact the agenda he campaigned on are more important than falsehoods he utters to the public.

Scroll for more content...

"The more important thing, I would suggest, is doing what you say you're going to do when you're elected president," Blunt said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Blunt also defended Trump by saying he makes himself available regularly to the press and answers impromptu questions, for example, while en route to Air Force One -- despite Trump not holding a full solo press conference in more than a year.

"The way the President communicates, whether he intends to mislead people or just doesn't have all the facts in his mind at the time, he is very accessible to the press," Blunt said.

Blunt referred repeatedly to Trump having a different communications style than his own, saying and said he believed more people were focused on results on several fronts, particularly the economy.

When asked about a tweet from the President blaming the Obama administration for three US detainees in North Korea despite two of the prisoners being taken since Trump took office, Blunt again said he felt the results would take precedence.

"The important thing there is to get the hostages out of Korea," Blunt said.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It