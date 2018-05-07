Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested after chase in SE Portland

An attempted murder suspect was arrested after a car chase on Saturday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The man, identified as Dustin Melbourne, 31, was taken to the Multnomah County jail after leading police on a car chase through Southeast Portland and Gresham.

Around 10:45 a.m. officers spotted a Dodge Charger that they knew to be associated with Melbourne in the area of Southeast 163rd Avenue and Division Street.

According to police, a traffic stop was put into place, but Melbourne tried to run from officers by driving away at high speed.

Police attempted several vehicle intervention strategies such as the use of spike strips and a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) but were unsuccessful.

During the chase, Melbourne damaged public and private property including some fencing near North Powellhurst School on Southeast 135th Avenue, officers said.

Larry Die and Star Studonivic heard the frenzy outside their house of 135th Avenue across from North Powelhurst School.

Seconds later they say police flew by their home.

They say while this chase right by their house was unusual it's pretty normal to see people speeding in the area.

"People drive 40 and 50 on this street," Die said.

"And there's kids, there's critters, there's three schools on this street alone," Studonivic said.

The two are confused how Melbourne was able to damage some fencing at North Powellhurst and drive around that neighborhood avoiding police as they say it isn't too easy to navigate.

"So this is a very confusing place for somebody escaping the police to think they're going to get away with something," Die said.

Eventually, Melbourne crashed his car in the area of 181st and East Burnside Street and tried to run from the car, but was found and taken into custody in the 18400 block of Northeast Couch Street.

Melbourne will be arraigned on Monday on nearly two dozen charges including attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in southeast Portland, according to police.