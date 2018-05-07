Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community Supports Student Battling Cancer

An eighth grade student at South Scranton Intermediate School felt love and support from his community Saturday night...

Posted: May. 6, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 4:53 AM

An eighth grade student at South Scranton Intermediate School felt love and support from his community Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

Back in January, Jalen Chandler was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

He has been going through intense chemotherapy treatments at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

At a fundraiser at the Ice Box in Scranton on Saturday, friends and family "Joined in for Jalen," raising money to help his family get back to a new normal.

"Amazing, unbelievable. Obviously, you see his smile. It makes him very happy," said Wynter Chandler, Jalen's mother.

Jalen was at the fundraiser Saturday night. He will return to Geisinger on Monday for his fourth and hopefully final chemotherapy treatment.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It