Police looking for 15-year-old boy after man found dead in NC home, girl injured

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a man and injuring a 16-year-old girl.

Police were called to a home at 2218 Dalrymple Street in Sanford shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Leroy Simmons, 48, of Sanford, was found inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen girl also had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

A secure custody order for the teen suspect has been obtained for one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a minor. Police have not released his name, but said they're looking for him.