(CNN) -- Pakistan's Interior Minister, Ahshan Iqbal, was shot and wounded in his shoulder while attending a provincial assembly meeting in Narowal, Punjab province, according to Imran Kishwar, Narowal district police. "As he got out of a car, a young man shot him. The assailant has been apprehended," Kishwar said. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has "strongly condemned" the attack on Mr. Ahsan Iqbal and has called for a immediate report on the incident from the Inspector General of Punjab Police, according to a statement from his office.