Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least 16 killed in Pakistan mine explosion

A gas explosion caused part of a coal mine to collapse Saturday in the Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 16 ...

Posted: May. 5, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2018 1:53 PM

A gas explosion caused part of a coal mine to collapse Saturday in the Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least 16 people, provincial disaster management agency chief Muhammad Tariq said.

Scroll for more content...

Six people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, and rescuers were still looking Saturday night for one person believed trapped in the mine, officials said.

Details about what led to the explosion weren't immediately available.

Quetta is the provincial capital and largest city of western Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It