Extra DUII patrols starting tonight for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo lands on a weekend this year, and that's one of the reasons local officers are doubling down on DUII duty.

FOX 12 took a ride-along with Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Lee, who says they'll have extra patrols starting Friday night.

"We don't want to have to ruin somebody's day for making a bad decision," said Lee. "I think it's good that everyone has fun, but they need to be safe at the same time. And in this day and age, getting an Uber or Lyft, or having a designated driver is always the most wise decision."

Lee says deputies look for people who may not be driving like normal.

"Their braking may be really abrupt, or their turns are really wide, or they take corners very sharply," he said.

FOX 12 was in Lee's car when he spotted a driver speeding 20 mph over the speed limit.

He says when he sees reckless drivers, it could mean that person is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

That driver, in particular, was not under the influence, according to Lee, but it's something deputies will be keeping a close eye on.

"Every DUII that we arrest, saves a life on the road," Lee told FOX 12.