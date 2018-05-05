Army veteran in hospice receives sweet gift before his son's college graduation

An Army veteran living in Oregon is battling health issues and couldn't go out and buy something that meant the world to him so his caretakers brought it to him.

"It's wonderful. I don't know what else to say except thank you guys for doing this," US Army Veteran Joseph Beaupre said.

Joseph Beaupre served in the US Army before becoming a card dealer at a casino.

As his health is failing, Beaupre had a last request. He wanted a nice suit to wear to his son's college graduation next month, but the 73-year-old wasn't able to get to the store due to how fragile he was.

Instead, his caretakers at Season's Hospice and Palliative Care made sure he didn't have to go out to get all dressed. They contacted Jos. A. Bank in Portland who sent over a tailor to fit Beaupre for his own custom suit.

He told FOX 12 the sweet gesture brought him a lot of happiness in his final days.

"It wasn't like it was a shock, it was like something you were almost ready for and accepted. So I accepted it, and I'm having fun," Beaupre said.

The staff even made sure he got a pillow to remind him of the suit which is of course red, white and blue.

Beaupre said the suit will also make funeral preparations easier on his son, but now, he can't wait to see him graduate.