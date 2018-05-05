Parkland student Cameron Kasky calls Trump a 'professional liar' after NRA speech

Parkland shooting survivor and student activist Cameron Kasky called President Donald Trump a "professional liar" following the President's speech at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Friday.

"He's a professional liar who will say anything to appease whatever crowd he's at," Kasky, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said about Trump on CNN Saturday morning.

"If he's in front of families, he might say something in support of common sense gun reform. But then when he's at the NRA, he'll say something to get a big cheer."

In his first remarks to the NRA since the Parkland, Florida, shooting, Trump told the group, "You have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment and we will protect your Second Amendment."

The President did not mention the series of changes he called for in the immediate wake of the shooting, which the NRA opposed, such as raising the age of purchase for certain firearms and potentially expanding background checks.

Kasky told CNN on Saturday he doesn't expect what he called common sense reform from the President, who has supported training teachers to carry firearms and signed legislation that includes more than $2 billion for school safety, mental health and policing efforts and would make changes to reporting to the background check system -- measures that had the NRA's support.

"President Trump, he follows the money. And as long as he's getting money from the NRA who, in turn, is getting money from the gun manufacturers, I wouldn't expect anything common sense anytime soon from him," Kasky said.

Kasky said he's in "full support" of the Second Amendment, but "there are certain weapons that do not belong in the hands of citizens, and there are certain weapons that need to be regulated."

Another Stoneman Douglas student, David Hogg, tweeted Friday in response to Trump after his NRA speech, "Thanks for showing us that your heart and wallet are in the same place -- not with the kids of Parkland."

On February 14, a gunman opened fire at the high school, leaving 17 students and faculty dead. The mass shooting renewed the debate on gun control in the country and spurred a youth-led movement to change gun laws and end gun violence.