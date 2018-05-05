Video shows Ohio police officer kicking a man in the head during an arrest

A Franklin Township, Ohio, police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him kicking an 18-year-old man in the head went viral on social media.

Scroll for more content...

An offense report says the incident took place Tuesday when a suspect fleeing police crashed into two parked vehicles and a police vehicle.

A video recorded by a witness shows one officer holding down a man -- whose arms are behind his back -- while another officer walks around a car and kicks the man in the head and then kneels next to him.

The suspect was identified by his attorney as Anthony Foster, 18.

"He was sitting motionless on the ground as a police officer kicks him like a football. It's not what we want from our police in this country," the attorney, Joe Landusky II, told CNN.

Landusky said Foster is facing charges that include failure to comply with the order of police. Officers allege that after they pulled Foster over, they found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, Landusky said. Foster also received a speeding ticket, allegedly going 90 mph in a 25-mph zone. The lawyer said his client will plead not guilty Monday.

Police did not respond to inquiries about Foster's charges.

Franklin Township police Chief Byron C. Smith did say in a statement his office was advised of the incident and the department is investigating.

"This department will not tolerate officer misconduct," Smith said. He did not identify the officer.

Foster's mother, Nicki Sammons, told CNN affiliate WCMH that she thought both officers in the video should have their badges taken away.

"They shouldn't be able to work or go to another law enforcement place or work for another county, none of that. Because if you get by with it, clearly you're going to do it again," she told the TV station.

CNN is working to confirm the extent of Foster's injuries.

While the physical injuries will heal, Sammons said, the mental scars may not.

"Everybody always wonders why all of these kids hate cops," Sammons told WCMH. "When you see stuff like this, that is why. They make it worse."

The Ohio incident took place two days before one in Miami in which an officer also was caught on video kicking a man in the head. That man also was on the ground and was being detained.

A witness recorded the actions of the Miami officer on a cell phone. The video shows a man lying in a yard with his hands on his head. The first police officer approaches him and starts putting handcuffs on the man. A police report identified the man as David Suazo, who was not resisting and was lying on his stomach. His hands are being restrained. Suddenly, another officer can be seen running toward him and kicking him in the head.

That officer then drops to the ground next to the suspect and appears to put him in a headlock.

The officer in the Miami incident was identified as Mario Figueroa, who was suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.