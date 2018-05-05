David Turpin charged with 8 counts of perjury

David Turpin, who along with his wife is charged with holding their 13 children captive and torturing 12 of them, was charged Friday with eight counts of perjury in connection to the private day school the couple created.

Turpin committed perjury by filing affidavits with the state department of education that stated "the children in the home were receiving a fulltime education in a private day school," the Riverside County, California, district attorney's office said in a tweet. The affidavits were filed from 2010 to 2017, the indictments say.

The Sandcastle Day School concealed a life of horror and abuse for the children, aged 2 to 29, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has said.

Authorities say some of the children were beaten and starved, chained to their beds for weeks at a time and allowed to shower only once a year.

Prosecutors have not alleged the 2-year-old was tortured. The couple allegedly deprived the children of water and fed them small portions of food on a strict schedule. The only thing the home-schooled children were allowed to do while in their rooms was write in journals, Hestrin said.

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, were arrested after a 17-year-old girl escaped through a window of the family home in January. She called 911 from a deactivated cellphone she found in the house.

The 29-year-old weighed just 82 pounds and the other children were so thin they looked younger than their ages, authorities said.

The parents, who lived in Perris, have previously pleaded not guilty to more than 40 charges, including torture, false imprisonment, abuse of a dependent adult and child abuse.

David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

A preliminary hearing for the Turpins is scheduled for June 20, the district attorney's office said on Twitter.