Guilford County deputies arrest woman in connection to prostitution, human trafficking case

Deputies in Guilford County have charged a woman in connection to a lengthy investigation into prostitution and human trafficking.

Lixiang Chen, 52, has been jailed in Greensboro under a $100,000 bond on two felony counts of promoting prostitution and one count of continuing criminal enterprise.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday at Stoney Creek Spa and Skin Care Center at 954-B Golf House Road West in Whitsett.

A second search warrant was also executed at a home in Cary, N.C.

More than $30,000 and three vehicles were seized in the searches, according to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it is working with World Relief Triad and Triad Rapid Response Team to provide services to two adult victims.

Deputies have not released any other details about the accusations.