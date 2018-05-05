Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! (and the rest of Trump's week)

This week began with a bang on Monday with the leak of more than four dozen questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump in a sit-down interview.
In most other weeks of most other presidencies, that might have been the biggest story. But this is the Trump presidency!
Tuesday was dominated by news of the alleged raid -- by Trump officials -- of his longtime doctor's office to obtain his medical files. And, oh yeah, that glowing doctor's note about Trump being the healthiest person on this or any other planet? Turns out Trump actually dictated it to Dr. Harold Bornstein -- at least according to Dr. Harold Bornstein.
Wednesday kicked off the Rudy Giuliani portion of the week -- with the former New York mayor (and new addition to Trump's legal team) revealing in an interview with Sean Hannity that Trump had reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Thursday was consumed with what Giuliani had said, whether Trump wanted him to say it and what it meant for the now-debunked narrative the White House was trying to sell on the Stormy Daniels situation.
By Friday, Trump was saying that Giuliani would "get his facts straight" -- and Giuliani was (kind of) recanting. "My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the President's knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters," he said in a statement.
Friday also brought some good news for Trump. The unemployment rate dipped under 4% for the first time since 2000 and a judge in Paul Manafort's criminal case lambasted the special counsel, saying he was using Manafort to get at the president.
The week in headlines -- 29 of them! -- is below.
Monday:
- Kelly says report he called Trump an idiot is 'total BS'
- Stormy Daniels files defamation lawsuit against Trump
- New York Times obtains questions that special counsel wants to ask Trump
- Paul Manafort asks Virginia judge to throw out 1 charge
- Pence's doctor alerted WH aides about Ronny Jackson concerns last fall
- Trump did not discuss 's---hole countries' remark with Nigerian president
- Omarosa tweet to Nigerian President: 'He said it'
Tuesday:
- Bornstein claims Trump dictated the glowing health letter
- Trump slams 'disgraceful' leak of Mueller questions
- NBC: Trump's ex-doctor claims office was 'raided' for medical files
- White House and source deny Trump's ex-doctor was subject of-'raid'
- White House claims 'clerical error' led to drastic change in Iran statement
- Trump asks court to dismiss emoluments lawsuit against him
- Mueller raised idea of subpoena with President's lawyers
Wednesday:
- Trump suggests Mueller's obstruction questions are a 'setup & trap'
- Trump threatens to take on Justice Department's 'rigged system'
- Nearly a dozen reviews underway of Scott Pruitt's decisions
- House Republicans nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Cobb out, Clinton impeachment lawyer in as Trump shakes up legal team
- Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment
- Giuliani outlines conditions of a potential Trump-Mueller interview
Thursday:
- Trump changes his story about Stormy Daniels
- Giuliani says 3 Americans held by North Korea to be released Thursday
Friday:-
- Trump says he would 'love to speak' with Robert Mueller
- Trump walks back Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'
- Judge in Manafort case says Mueller's aim is to hurt Trump
- Pence's doctor resigns after reports of concerns about Jackson's conduct
- Trump reassures NRA: 'We will protect your Second Amendment'
- Unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 2000-