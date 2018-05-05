Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! (and the rest of Trump's week)

This week began with a bang on Monday with the leak of more than four dozen questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump in a sit-down interview.

Scroll for more content...

In most other weeks of most other presidencies, that might have been the biggest story. But this is the Trump presidency!

Tuesday was dominated by news of the alleged raid -- by Trump officials -- of his longtime doctor's office to obtain his medical files. And, oh yeah, that glowing doctor's note about Trump being the healthiest person on this or any other planet? Turns out Trump actually dictated it to Dr. Harold Bornstein -- at least according to Dr. Harold Bornstein.

Wednesday kicked off the Rudy Giuliani portion of the week -- with the former New York mayor (and new addition to Trump's legal team) revealing in an interview with Sean Hannity that Trump had reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Thursday was consumed with what Giuliani had said, whether Trump wanted him to say it and what it meant for the now-debunked narrative the White House was trying to sell on the Stormy Daniels situation.

By Friday, Trump was saying that Giuliani would "get his facts straight" -- and Giuliani was (kind of) recanting. "My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the President's knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters," he said in a statement.

Riiiiiiiight.

Friday also brought some good news for Trump. The unemployment rate dipped under 4% for the first time since 2000 and a judge in Paul Manafort's criminal case lambasted the special counsel, saying he was using Manafort to get at the president.

The week in headlines -- 29 of them! -- is below.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:-