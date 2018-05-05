Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fallen Officer Identified in Deadly Shooting Full Story

Virginia Beach man accused of conspiring to kill police officer

Instead of focusing on finals and his upcoming graduation from Tidewater Community College, Justin Cafferty is focusi...

Posted: May. 4, 2018 6:30 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 1:22 PM

Instead of focusing on finals and his upcoming graduation from Tidewater Community College, Justin Cafferty is focusing on facing a judge.

Scroll for more content...

Cafferty was arrested Thursday night at his Virginia Beach home. He says he was taking an online exam when officers informed him that he was being charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.

From jail, Cafferty tells News 3 the charge stems from a phone conversation he had with his girlfriend, Stephanie Russell, earlier this week. She is currently in the Virginia Beach Jail for her third DUI.

Cafferty says Russell was upset on the phone and in attempt to cheer her up said, "If the officer who arrested you disappears, then there can be no charges against you".

Cafferty says that sentence is what led to his arrest. He says he did not mean any harm by the sentence, and never made plans to hurt the officer.

Cafferty's arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon. News 3 will be in the courtroom.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice Saturday, but chance for rain moves in Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It