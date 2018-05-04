Clear
Student found to have scabies at Torrington tech school

A student at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School was found to have scabies.According to the state Department ...

May. 4, 2018
Updated: May. 4, 2018 6:16 PM

A student at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School was found to have scabies.

According to the state Department of Education, was cleared to attend school by the school nurse.

They said the student's mother took the student to the appropriate medical personnel who treated the student and cleared them to go to school.

There is no word on when the student was diagnosed with scabies.

The Department of Education also said no additional cleaning is required since scabies doesn't spread like lice or bed bugs.

